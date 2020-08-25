The Apalachicola Times

Mr. Coley E. Miller traded his earthly home for his heavenly home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with his daughters, Teresa and Delaine and grandchildren Misty and MeLana by his side. He was welcomed into his Heavenly home by his Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. (Psalms: 23 4-6)

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 in the chapel at Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb, Alabama, with Rev. Robert Creel officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Panama City, at 3 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Dean Finch, George Creel, Eddie Scurlock, Henry Miller, Randolph Jones and Danny Gay.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Sorrells Funeral Home.

Coley was born May 3, 1933 in Southport, to the late Coley Everett Miller, Sr. and Haughtie Cooper Miller. When he was just a little blonde hair, blue-eyed, 4-year-old bundle of mischief, he spent most of his days building roads over magnolia roots and neat parking lots with rows of matchbox cars and trucks all neatly arranged.

He never swayed from his ambition in life. At the age of 16, he owned his first new two-ton truck. By the time he was 19, he was driving his own 10-wheeler truck to the Fulton Fish Market, which was historically located in lower Manhattan near the Brooklyn Bridge and just a few blocks from Wall Street. He built quite a reputation for himself in the freight business as the owner and operator of C. E. Miller Seafood and Freight of Eastpoint.

He had talent that he recognized when he was young and never deviated from his goals and knew exactly what he always wanted. He had a strong work ethic and was always on time with fresh seafood which built an impeccable reputation as a young man. Based on this reputation he was able to establish a successful seafood freight company distributing fresh seafood along the Eastern seaboard for over 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Martha Wylonda Miller and the mother of his daughters, Martha Hughes Miller; his parents; one sister, Candice Odom, and three brothers, Henry Burdette Miller, James Carlos Miller and Houston Miller.

He is survived by his two daughters, Teresa Miller Holzman (Dean Finch), of Panama City, and Delaine McCallister ( Sammy); one granddaughter, Misty Jones (Randolph); one great-granddaughter MeLana Sorrells and his great-grand dog, Sir Jake Sorrells, all of Slocomb, Alabama.

The family would like to thank Roxie Lucas, Angela Klink and the Covenant Hospice staff for the amazing love, care and support shown during this time.