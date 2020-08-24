Rosemary Brown

The Apalachicola Times

Rosemary Latisha Brown was born April 10, 1966 to the late Elijah and Dorothy Brown in Biloxi, Mississippi.

A native of Apalachicola, she received her education from Apalachicola High School. Upon the completion of her secondary education, she relocated to St. Mary’s, Georgia where she served in several capacities. Rosemary had a special love for the hospitality industry, As a result of her love for hospitality, she worked at Navy Gateway Inn and Suites up until she could no longer work due to her illness.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Rosemary’s earthly labors ceased as she entered into eternal rest, leaving the troubles of this world behind her at University of Florida Health Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah and Dorothy Brown; sister Janice Browns; nephew Raymond West; grandparents; and a host of aunts and uncles.

Her love, smile and precious memories continues to live in the hearts of her children, Alberto Brown, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Alisia Wilson, of St. Mary’s, Georgia; a companion, Albert Wilson; siblings James (Yolanda) Brown, of Port Sulphur, Louisiana, Tawana (Walter) Robinson, of Apalachicola, Fred (Carolyn) Brown, of Panama City, Arthur Brown, of Panama City, Charles (Gomeisha) Brown, of Tallahassee, Elijah (Danielle) Brown, of Tallahassee, Trencia Avist, of Empire, Louisiana, Aurieal Avis, of Sunrise, Louisiana; aunts and uncles Freddie (Mary) Brown, of Apalachicola, Lonnie Brumfield, of Tylertown, Mississippi, Rose Tolliver, of Apalachicola, Carolyn Miller, of Apalachicola, Julene Wright, of Tylertown, Mississippi, Elnora Allen, of Chicago, Illinois, and Betty Quinn and Marie Quinn, both of Houston, Texas; special cousin, Sandra Myers; a special friend, Mina Smith, special family, Nathaniel and Eloise Wilson, Michael (Regina) Wilson, Sr., and Kenneth (Claudine) Wilson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, August 15 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.