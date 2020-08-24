Nell Massey

The Apalachicola Times

Nellie Gertrude Boice Massey passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 93 at her Carrabelle home, surrounded by her kids.

Nell was a native of Columbus, Georgia. She worked as a licensed practical nurse.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Ferrell (Lee); Chris Moates; Beverly Flowers (Dennis); and Gina Tran (Jean-Paul); grandchildren, Melody Pike, Allen Flowers, Gabrielle Sandvoss, Grace Tran, and Gillian Tran; great grandchildren, Jarred Pike, Ethan Pike (Cheyenne), Shelby Flowers, and Emily Flowers; and great-great-grandchildren, Cooper Pike and Reese Pike; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her children, Connie Moates and Forrest Moates.

Funeral services were held Sunday, August 16 at Kelley Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Kelley Funeral Home assisted the family with all arrangements.