The Apalachicola Times

John Joe Polous was born July 7, 1944 in Apalachicola. He passed on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Tallahassee.

John Joe was a lifelong resident of Eastpoint, where he worked as a commercial fisherman. John Joe never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a lifting hand. He loved riding to the beach just to sit and chat about the catch of the day.

He is survived by his sons, Tony Polous, of Eastpoint, and Matt Polous (Paula), of Eastpoint, and daughter Angel Page (Jeff), of Crawfordville; four granddaughters, Crystal Millender, Claudia (CJ.) Massey, Holly Polous, and Emily Wheeler; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Irma (Carl) Peddie, Vicky (Ronnie) Segree, Aileen (Larry) Boatwright, and Jeanette (Chris) Spann; numerous nieces and nephews; sister in-law Mag Polous and brother in-law Jesse Lolley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Emory Polous and Capitola Shiver Polous; wife Claudia Barfield Polous; brothers James Polous and Raymond Polous; and sisters Elizabeth (Big sister) Gilbert, Kathy Blevins, Ruth Neil, Linda Faye Lolley and Catherine Polous.

Funeral services were held at Eastpoint Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.