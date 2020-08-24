George Mathis

The Apalachicola Times

George Jr. Mathis, 61, of Eastpoint, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 3, 1959 in Donalsonville, Georgia, he spent most of his life in Franklin County, where he worked as a certified nurse assistant and also drove a seafood truck.

George was survived by his daughters, Jennifer Mathis, of Brinson, Georgia, and Tracie Lee (Scott), of Tallahassee; his son Travis Buckhalter of Donalsonville, Georgia; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Eloise Brown, of St. Augustine, and Wylene Warren, of Colquitt, Georgia; his brothers Thomas Harlow (Carissa), of Bascom, and Vernon Mathis (Ann), of Brinson, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and his fiancée Frances Hand.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Mathis, and several brothers and sisters.

Graveside services were held at the Eastpoint Cemetery Sunday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m.

Services were under the direction of the Comforter Funeral Home.