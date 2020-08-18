Tom Wieneke

The Apalachicola Times

Ray Thomas Wieneke, Jr., owner of The Truck Link LLC in Eastpoint, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He was born in Greenfield, Indiana on Nov. 15, 1962, and at age 18 moved to Florida where he settled and stayed since. Tom was an avid fisherman, and loved living in Franklin County where he could enjoy his passion.

Tom was always willing to help everyone, and will be greatly missed by all. "Rest in Peace the Biggest Daddy of them All."

Tom is survived by his mother, Katherine Hartwell; his sister, Carmen Scifres; brother-in-law David Scifres; and his beloved dog, Pretty Girl.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Ray Thomas Wieneke, Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Red Pirate in Eastpoint this Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in his honor.

Skip Young and Jackie Fulford, of Young Fulford Funeral Home, are caring for this family.