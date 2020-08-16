The Apalachicola Times

A. L. Quick was born Feb. 27, 1940 in Wewahitchka. He passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 24, 2020 in Eastpoint, with his wife of 56 years by his side.

A lifelong resident of Eastpoint, he worked as a commercial fisherman and loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Quick; sons Eugene Quick and wife Margie, Andrew Quick and wife Bree, and Randall Quick and wife Angel; sisters Onita Page and Oralee Nute; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ele Andrew Quick and Ollie Quick.

Funeral services were held at United Baptist Church, with burial in Eastpoint Cemetery. Kelley Funeral Home assisted with all arrangements.