David Adlerstein

The Apalachicola Times

Sue Thornburg, 91, of Eastpoint, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents Everette and Mary Israel; sister Katherine Mains, brothers Everette Jr. and Edward, all of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and brother John, of Dallas, Texas.

She is survived by her husband Dennis Riner, of Eastpoint; sons Ron, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Mike (Dottye), of Eastpoint; sister Lillian Grindstaff, of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother Richard Israel, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; two grandsons Tyler Thornburg, of Eastpoint, and Michael Thornburg (Rashelle); and two beautiful great-granddaughters, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Those who knew Sue knew she had a sweet spirit and an abundance of energy. After 50 years in the mortgage business, she decided at 70 she needed a new career and went to work with her sons in the trucking business and worked until she was 80.

She also had a special love for family and Eastpoint United Methodist Church where she prepared meals for the Eastpoint youth weekly and worked tirelessly at the church thrift store well into her 80s. We were all truly blessed to have her in our lives.

A memorial service will be held at Eastpoint United Methodist Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastpoint United Methodist Church, PO Box 522, Eastpoint, FL 32328.