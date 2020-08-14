Earshall 'Gene' Huff

The Apalachicola Times

Earshall Eugene “Gene” Huff passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Cross Shores Nursing Home in Port St. Joe.

He was born on Nov. 30, 1932, and is preceded in death by his parents.

Gene served in the military and afterwards became a shrimper. He loved to be out on the water.

He was later befriended by the Sasnett family of Apalachicola. He joined their plumbing company as a plumber, worked there for over 50 years and made many acquaintances who better knew him as “Leaky.”

At his request, there will be no formal service. There will be a private family memorial at a later date.