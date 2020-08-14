Coleman Allen

The Apalachicola Times

Coleman McCray Allen, 79, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

A son of the late Lucious and Mildred Inez Hardwick Allen, he was born in Bear Creek on Jan. 16, 1941, but was raised in Apalachicola. Also preceding him in death are his siblings, Frances Tew and Leroy Allen.

He was a faithful member of Generations Church, was a manager at a dry cleaner, enjoyed fishing, was an avid follower of Florida State athletics and was a devoted and loving family man.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jennie Norris Allen; daughters, Malinda Allen, Cynthia Allen and Donna Moore (husband Darrell); grandsons Steven McCray Bryan (fiancée Haley Barber) and Dylan Allen; siblings, Harley Allen, Thelma Creamer, Allene Kent and Johnny Allen (wife Roxie); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Generations Church, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In keeping with ongoing COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Generations Church. The online guestbook is at www.abbeyfh.com.