Jesse Hicks

David Adlerstein
The Apalach Times

Jesse Coltson Hicks, 28, of Carrabelle, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Reid and Michelle Hicks; grandparents, Richard and Nita Millender Molsbee, Billy and Janice Hicks, and Pleas and Betty Messer; aunt Holly Taylor; nieces Marissa and Jorga Fran and his little buddy, Ethan Kade; aunt Reneé Hicks Brannan (Shawn); aunt Olivia Messer Massey (Spence); aunt Lisa Messer, and numerous cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Frances Jenkins Messer.

Jesse was a handyman, who worked many trades. Most recently, he did dock work with his father.

Breanna Green and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements.

