The Apalach Times

Erma Louise McMillan, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 9, 1932, in MacDougal, Arkansas, to Levi and Mae Bounds. Louise had four brothers and three sisters. She attended elementary school and graduated high school in Pocahontas, Arkansas.

She met the love of her life, Homer McMillan, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and they married six weeks later in Chicot County, Arkansas, on April 22, 1951. They were married 69 years until his death April 23, 2020.

Louise trained at Western Union in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and worked as a Western Union operator for 14 years in Oklahoma City; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Tacoma, Washington and Chattanooga, Tennessee. She worked as a medical insurance clerk at various hospitals and doctor’s offices after moving with her family to Carrabelle in 1962.

She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Carrabelle, where she served as a longtime nursery director and worked alongside her husband in the bus ministry. She enjoyed painting and loved God, family and friends.

Louise was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband and six siblings.

She is survived by five children: Beverly (Mark); Dale (Vance) Carrabelle; Shirley, Grain Valley, Missouri; Diane (David) Cypress, Texas, Homer II “Mac” (Dee), Carrabelle, and one sister, Elise Williams Hillsborough, Missouri, and one brother, Gerald Bounds (Lucy) Heber Springs, Arkansas. She had 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Her loving family will miss her dearly but celebrate as she is with her Lord and Savior. Family Funeral Home of Crawfordville is handling arrangements.

A brief graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Sunday, August 9 at 4 p.m. Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, the family respectfully requests you wear a mask and engage in social distancing protocol or remain in your vehicle to protect the citizens of our community if you choose to honor Louise at the graveside service.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements.