David Adlerstein

The Apalach Times

Eddie “Coach” Joseph, III, 69, formerly of Apalachicola, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 31, 2020 in Panama City.

The Homegoing Celebration for “Coach” will be Saturday, August 8 at the Magnolia Pavilion with a graveside service at 2 p.m. His body will be laid to rest at Snowhill Cemetery afterwards.

Funeral services are being handled by Battles Funeral Home of Panama City.