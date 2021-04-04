Franklin County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 17% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

Franklin County has administered more than 4,930 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of March 23, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

That's up 6% from the previous week's tally of 4,670 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Franklin County, 17% of people living in Franklin County are fully vaccinated as of March 23. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Florida reported 2,016,513 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Florida as of March 23 are Martin County, Nassau County, Indian River County, St. Johns County and Sumter County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Franklin County as of March 23:

How many people in Franklin County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

25% of people in Franklin County have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,958 people

17% of people in Franklin County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,981 people

