Faith Briefs

Fellowship Baptist hosts Easter sunrise service

Even as the first disciples went to the empty tomb that first Easter morning, the Fellowship Baptist Church, in Apalachicola, will have special Easter sunrise services, at Riverfront Park, on Sunday, April 4 at 7 a.m.

There will be special music and a special message by the pastor, Dr. T. Kent Atkins. He will sing and play a song made famous by Johnny Cash “Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord).”

Everyone is welcome.

First Baptist hosts island sunrise service

The First Baptist Church of St. George island will host an Easter sunrise service on the beach, behind the lighthouse at 6:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and Sunday Service follows at 11 a.m., in-person and Livestream.

Trinity Episcopal hosts Holy Week services

At Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola, the Maundy Thursday service, April 1 at 5 p.m., will be held inside the church, conducted by the Rt. Rev. Russell Kendrick, Celebrant & Preacher, Bishop of the Central Gulf Coast

The Good Friday service, April 2 at noon, will be held inside the church, officiated by Randy Mims.

On Holy Saturday, April 3, the church will be open for those who wish to come in for prayer.

We will gather in Lafayette Park for an Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 4 at 7:30 a.m.

The Easter worship service on Sunday, April 4 at 10 a.m. will be conducted in front of the church by Rt. Rev. George Young, Celebrant and Preacher for Easter Services, retired bishop of Tennessee.