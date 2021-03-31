Museum remembers costly battle on Okinawa

Special to the Times

Starting April 1 and lasting until May 15, the Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum will present a special exhibit on the most violent and costliest campaign of the war, the battle to take Okinawa.

The battle started with the capture of the Kerama Islands by the 77th Infantry Division on March 26, 1945, and ended 98 days later on July 2. This effort involved three Marine divisions and four infantry divisions making up the 10th Army, which had its own tactical air force, and was supported by naval and amphibious commands.

The battle cost more lives on both sides than any other campaign in the Pacific. The taking of Okinawa provided a base from which Operation Downfall, the invasion of the Japanese mainland, was to be launched. The invasion, of course, was made unnecessary by the surrender of Japan in September 1945.

This exhibit opens Thursday, April 1 at 11 a.m. and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, May 15 at 5 p.m. Included in the exhibit will be historic photos and Marine Corps artifacts, some of which were recently acquired. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact the museum at 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com.