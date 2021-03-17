Bunny Hop Bingo bounces into town

The Apalachicola Times

Apalachicola's Bunny Hop Bingo began Monday and runs through the end of the month.

The event is for kids ages 2 to 10. Here’s how it works:

Bring your parent or guardian and stop by the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library, at the corner of 12 Street & Highway 98 in Apalachicola, where you can pick up your Bunny Hop Bingo Card.

Each card contains 25 squares that direct you to various local businesses, churches, attractions, and historic sites in downtown. Throughout the Apalachicola Historic District, find the displays (visible from outside) at 24 Bunny Hop Stops, and answer the question on your Bingo card for that square. Complete a row of questions to win a chance for an Easter basket, or the entire card to win the chance for a scooter.

Return your card to the Library, no later than 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, where you will be rewarded with a bag of sweet treats, prizes, and books.

Plus there’s more! The Easter Bunny will Hop by the Library at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 to draw bingo cards and you could win a big prize, like an Easter basket or Razor scooter! You do not need to be present to win.

As an alternative to the traditional Easter Egg Hunt, the Bunny Hop offers a no-contact COVID-safe way for children to enjoy the spring season.

For more information, visit: www.downtown apalachicola.com or www.bringmeabookfranklin.org This event is sponsored by Apalachicola Main Street, Inc., the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library and Bring Me a Book Franklin.