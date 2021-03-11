Apalachicola library to benefit from book sale

Special to the Times

Book lovers will find bargains galore at the book sale held by PALS of the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library on Saturday, March 20.

The sale is at the old library building, at the corner of Sixth Street and Avenue D in Apalachicola, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Books are priced at 50 cents each for paperbacks, $1 for hardcover, and $2 for large hardcover books. Bags or boxes will be available to take your books home when you pay for them. Bargain hunters will want to come early for the best selections.

Fiction books include all genres of novels including mystery, science fiction, spy and intrigue, horror, romance, fantasy, adventure, women’s interest, and classic literature.

Nonfiction books include categories such as history, biographies, cookbooks, gardening, art, self-help, travel, how-to, fishing, sports, news topics, health, finance, guides and handbooks, business, psychology, technology, and local interest.

There are also kids books for ages from early readers to teens.

Books are organized into sections within the old library, with non-fiction arranged by topic and category, fiction arranged alphabetically by author, and children's/youth books arranged by age-appropriate topics.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, with masks required to be in the old library. No exceptions. Shoppers are asked to keep to social distancing guidelines. The number of people allowed in at any one time may be limited to guarantee social distancing.

All proceeds from the sale go to fund purchases of new books and development of new programs for the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library at 12th Street and Avenue E.

PALS, Patrons of Apalachicola Library Society, develops programs to help fund and sustain the Margaret Key Library. Anyone interested in joining PALS can do so at the library. Individual memberships start at $25.