Camp Gordon Johnston parade to celebrate veterans

Special to the Times

Camp Gordon Johnston World War Museum is celebrating the 26th annual Camp Gordon Johnston Parade this Saturday, March 13 starting at 10:45 a.m. in Carrabelle.

This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present.

All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans. The museum needs the community’s support and participation to make the celebration and particularly the parade more special for our veterans than ever.

The Camp Gordon Johnston Parade pays tribute to all veterans of all branches of service, and has featured vintage museum vehicles such as the WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen. In addition, entries usually include other military vehicles, motorcycles, JROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations and auxiliary units, and of course, many civic and community floats, decorated golf carts, classic cars, Shriners and beauty queens of all ages.

The parade will wind through downtown Carrabelle along US Hwy 98.

Camp Gordon Johnston Museum invites everyone to participate in the parade. Participants do not need any military affiliation to participate, just an appreciation for veterans and military. Individuals, community organizations and businesses are all welcome to participate with a float, vehicle or as walkers. Participants can show their support for our veterans and military service members by displaying red, white and blue colors. There is no cost to participate in the parade. If participants arrive without having pre-registered, they are encouraged to join but may be placed at the end of the parade.

This event is outdoors and has the ability to implement the CDC recommended distancing guidelines between individuals and groups. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs and find a perfect, socially distanced spot along the half-mile long route to enjoy the parade. Attendees are asked to follow all health guidelines to help keep themselves safe including social distancing and sanitizing hands frequently.

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, located at 1873 Highway 98 West, will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required inside the museum and limited museum visitor capacity will be enforced for the safety of staff and visitors. Overflow and large vehicle parking is available directly across US Hwy 98 at Carrabelle Public Beach Park.

To reach the museum, call 697-8575 or email to museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, the City of Carrabelle and the Camp Gordon Johnston Association.