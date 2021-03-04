Shoaf takes on Biden’s gun agenda

State Representative Jason Shoaf has filed a so-called “shot across the bow” when it comes to challenging the Biden administration’s agenda on gun control and Second Amendment freedoms.

In a strongly worded news release issued Wednesday, Shoaf touted a proposed memorial in the Florida House this legislative session that he is sponsoring.

The bill is is measure that, if passed, would be “expressing the consensus of the Florida Legislature that proposals forthcoming at the federal level to restrict the right to keep and bear arms violate the Constitution of the United States and affirming the intent of the Florida Legislature to do everything in its power to protect the rights of Florida residents” under both the Second Amendment and the Florida Constitution.

“The President of the United States has made clear his intent to press the United States Congress to pass legislation that would restrict the lawful acquisition and possession of firearms and ban many firearms commonly used for self-defense, hunting, competition, and target shooting,” reads the proposed bill. “The Supreme Court of the United States has recognized that the principles of separate sovereignty, as in the 10th Amendment to the Constitution… prohibit the federal government from requiring the State of Florida or its officers to take part in any federal gun-control scheme, and it is the duty of the State of Florida to exercise all of its lawful authority to protect the right of all Florida residents to keep and bear arms.”

The memorial states that the Florida Legislature, based on Section 8, Article 1 of the state constitution, “intends to use all of its lawful authority and power to resist or overturn any federal gun-control measure that violates the right of Florida residents to keep and bear arms.”

Shoaf made clear in the release that the “Supreme Court has also recognized the fundamentals of state sovereignty, which are established by the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” and that these rulings prohibit the federal government from requiring the state take part in any gun control measures.

“The Second Amendment is a right and freedom on which our nation was founded. The President’s proposed restrictions violate our U.S. Constitution,” said Shoaf. “What’s more, these actions limit our ability to keep our families safe.

“I want to be clear. Should the federal government establish any measure to infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms, I fully intend to do all in my power to ensure the State of Florida’s authority is hard at work to resist any unconstitutional gun measures,” he said. “That is exactly what this memorial declares.”

HM 1301 was filed Feb. 25, and has been referred to the House Public Integrity & Elections Committee and House Judiciary Committee for review and evaluation.

Shoaf is state representative for House District 7, which encompasses Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties and part of Leon County.