Eastpoint rib cookoff March 20

Special to the Times

The Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department will be having its 20th annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff on Saturday, March 20.

This will be a limited event due to COVID-19 and will have the rib competition, and we will be selling whole Boston butts and ribs to the public and calling it The Drive By Porking. We will also have smoked half-chickens for sale.

If you would like to cook in the rib competition you can fill out an entry form on our website at eastpointvfd.com or contact any member.

If you would like to support our fire department by buying ribs, chicken or pork butts please contact any member as there will be a limited availability.