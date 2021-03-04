Canines, cartoonists honored in World War II exhibit

Special to the Times

Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit to honor our country’s Canine Military Veterans and the role of Cartoonists in World War II.

This exhibit opened Tuesday morning, and will be on display at the museum through Wednesday, March 31.

There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.

Dogs served in many capacities in wartime, including in World War II, as messengers and sentry dogs, but did you know that they were also trained for mine and explosive detection, finding injured soldiers and flushing enemy troops from hidden spaces? Dogs’ keen sense of smell and acute hearing made them valuable assets in war, and today for national security.

The press was essential for keeping the public informed in wartime, but cartoonists played a unique role in bringing the war to citizens. The museum will present the work of cartoonists like Bill Maudlin and Dave Breger, as well as the animated works by Disney and Warner Brothers that served as both propaganda for citizens and training for servicemen. Familiar characters like Private Snafu, Donald Duck, Willie and Joe, and Kilroy all play a prominent part in World War II history.

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact the museum at 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com.