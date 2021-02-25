Weems expands eligibility for vaccinations

Special to the Times

COVID-19 vaccinations for Franklin County essential workers ages 64 and under that possess underlying medical conditions are available by appointment now at the Weems Medical Center in Apalachicola.

According to Weems CEO David Walker, the county is following CDC guidelines and prioritizing essential workers, however, others in the age group may also qualify with a medical note from their provider.

Appointments may be made by calling 653-1525 ext. 106 or by email at sbuskirk@weemsmemorial.com. A medical note from a provider is required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as vaccination supplies are limited, said Walker.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) defines essential workers as healthcare workers, fire fighters, police officers, corrections officers, those employed in the education sector (teachers, staff and day care workers), food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, grocery store, manufacturing and public transit workers.

A full explanation of essential workers can be found on the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/categories-essential-workers.html

According to the CDC, underlying medical conditions are those conditions that put an individual at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. Adults of any age with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down’s syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, and certain types of diabetes are all at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19

A complete of conditions considered at risk can be found at the CDC website at https://tinyurl.com/y8z6zvkf