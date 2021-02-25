Hearing Tuesday on stricter animal control ordinance

This Tuesday morning, March 2, the Franklin County commission is going to talk about dog walking and boat launching, and both could involve significant changes to the law.

The county will weigh proposed amendments to two existing ordinances, one to the animal control ordinance and the other to the one regulation public boat ramps.

The proposed amendment, drawn up by County Attorney Michael Shuler in accordance with suggestions from the county commissioners, would amend the original 2001 ordinance, last amended in 2017 to include the cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle within the service area.

The proposed 2021 amendment to the ordinance would exclude the cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle from the service area unless either, or both, cities enter into an interlocal agreement with the county.

County Coordinator Michael Morón has said he has agreement with the city of Apalachicola that they will pay $3,500 this fiscal year to fulfill their obligation, and then review the total number of calls at the conclusion of the year to see if further modification is needed.

In accordance with a request from Commissioner Smokey Parrish, Morón has forwarded the proposal to Carrabelle City Administrator Courtney Dempsey to give Carrabelle equal consideration. Carrabelle commissioners voted a few months ago to voice their displeasure at being asked to pay any amount, and asked that any additional costs of the countywide animal control department be covered by raising the county’s ad valorem millage accordingly, without a separate fee to the cities.

Based on an executive summary of the ordinance prepared by Shuler, which can be found here, the new law would provide dogs to be on six-foot leases at public beaches, parks, boat ramps, and parking areas. The definition of public beaches would include “sand flats on the various rivers.

At all other locations, the lease may be no more than 20 feet in length.

Voice control would not be allowed at any public beach, public boat ramp, public park or public parking area.

The amendment would increase the fines for interference with an Animal Control Officer from $50 first offense, $75 for second and $250 for subsequent offenses, to $150, $250 and $500.

Fines for having an animal Running at Large, or for it being a Prohibited Public Nuisance would be boosted from $30, $75 and $250; to $75, $150 and $250.

The public hearing would begin at 11 a.m.

The changes to the 2008 boat ramp ordinance, to be heard at a public hearing slated for 10:45 a.m., would add more specific language regarding the need to tie-up boats at public boat ramps and docks in the unincorporated portions of the county, which is everywhere but in Carrabelle or Apalachicola.

The amendment would add the word “immediately” to the existing requirement that boats move their vehicles and trailer out of the boat ramp area after they launch and load their boat.

Following their launch, boats could not be tied to the dock for more than 15 minutes.

The amendment makes explicit that the existing right of authorities to remove any boats, trailers or vehicles in violation of these rules could be done in addition to civil penalties, that could run between $25 and $75 and remain unchanged in the proposed draft.