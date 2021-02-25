Butts & Clucks benefits senior citizens

Special to the Times

Valentina Webb, president of the Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County, was presented with a $1,585 check from John Solomon, executive director of Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, for funds raised at the fourth annual Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay.

Special thanks to Team Uncle Bucks BBQ, Backyard Bro’s Buck Freeman and Tim Maloy and everyone that purchased a blue bucket to support ECCC. These funds are being put to immediate use to continue ECCC’s efforts to serve to-got lunches out of the Holy Family Senior Center in Apalachicola to those in need.

"The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and all the BBQ teams were happy to be able to help out such a deserving charity in our community,” said Solomon. “The ECCC provides for so many needy and deserving members of our community. We are just happy we can contribute in some way. Our goal as the Chamber of Commerce is to support all of our community.”

ECCC relies on contributions from generous donors like Water Street Seafood and many individuals that support our work. If you or your business would like to make a donation or volunteer to help us with the lunches, call us at 850-370-0116, email us at ecccfranklin.org.

Volunteers and kitchen staff are following all safety guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks. During this time when the Center is closed to all activities due to COVID-19 pandemic, the lunches are such and important way that we as a community let the elders in need in our community know that we care by providing healthy food Monday through Friday. ECCC volunteers also make phone calls to check in on elders and if you are interested in helping with the calls, let us know.

We appreciate your support. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 335, Eastpoint, FL 32328 or on our website www.ecccfranklin.org or PayPal.me/ecccfranklin. ECCC is a 501(c)(3) community organization with a mission to bridge the gaps in services to those over age 55 living in Franklin County. Call us at 850-370-0116 to get involved.