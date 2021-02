The Apalachicola Times

H'COLA (Hillside Coalition Of Laborers for Apalachicola) will host a movie night at the Holy Family Senior Center on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Grab the kiddos and bring the whole family for an outdoor Family Movie Night! Watch from your car or bring a blanket. Safety guidelines, masks, and/or social distancing in place. Free admission.