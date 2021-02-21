FWC virtual meeting next week

The Apalachicola Times

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet virtually Feb. 25 and 26 beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day.

The meeting will be held virtually due to COVID-19 coronavirus social distancing guidelines. This meeting is being held by communications media technology, specifically using Adobe Connect with a telephone conference line for accepting public comments during the meeting. The Adobe Connect link for this meeting will be provided on MyFWC.com closer to the meeting date.

Stakeholders may also choose to watch The Florida Channel broadcast at TheFloridaChannel.org. Those watching via the Florida Channel can utilize the telephone conference line to call in for public comment.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. To accommodate as much input as possible from those participating in the meeting, the chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to a topic or speaker, including time donation to other speakers. Because this meeting is being held by video conference and a telephone conference line, the commission is limiting public comment to a specific length of time for each agenda item. See agenda for the time limits for each item. Public comment will be taken by telephone conference line on a first call/first serve basis.

For the full Feb. 25-26 agenda, links to background reports, and ways to participate, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.” Updates will be provided at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and you can sign up for news releases at MyFWC.com.