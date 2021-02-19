Do you want to become a Master Gardener?

The Apalachicola Times

Open enrollment has begun for the UF/IFAS Franklin Master Gardener volunteer program course, to be offered at the Franklin County Extension Office.

The course will begin Wednesday, April 7 at the offices at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour lunch. The classroom portion runs for 13 weekly classes, with the remainder of 12 months to complete the volunteer hour requirement of 75 hours.

The cost is $120 per application and the fee covers all materials and handouts you will need including the UF/IFAS Florida Master Gardener Volunteer book, name badge and polo shirt. Class availability will depend on at least four students registering.

There are only 10 seats available, to be awarded on a first come-first served. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Deadline for registration is Friday, March 12. There are No Refunds.

Training as a Master Gardener Volunteer will prepare you for volunteer work under the direction of UF/IFAS Wakulla/Franklin County Master Gardener Coordinator, Dr. Pat Williams. You will become a volunteer for the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) and will be providing services to the residents of Franklin County for their home gardens. If you like helping people and learning how to garden the right way, then this class is for you.

For your convenience, you can pay online at the UF/IFAS Franklin County Extension website with Eventbrite – https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/franklin/ and then go to the Master Gardener Volunteer page, PURCHASE TICKET link, along with the Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Application 2021 printable document link.

If you need further assistance, please call UF/IFAS Wakulla County Extension Office at (850) 926-3931.