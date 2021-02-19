Crooked River extends full moon climb hours

Special to the Times

The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle will host a full moon lighthouse climb on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Because of a sell-out January event, this February climb has been extended one hour, until 9 p.m., to allow as many attendees as possible to participate. Advance reservations for a climb time slot are required.

Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the evening sky. The climb to the top of the tallest Forgotten Coast lighthouse rewards bold climbers with breathtaking views of the bay.

Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. All climbers must be 44 inches tall. Visitors can also enjoy the fire pit (weather permitting), purchase food from Mao’s BBQ, or browse the museum and gift shop.

COVID-19 protocols limit one party at a time to climb the tower, and each will exit before the next one climbs. A limited number of climbers are allowed in each party. Due to the popularity of the Full Moon climbs, there will be a time limit for viewing from the top. Guests who would like a more leisurely climbing experience are welcome to enjoy one of the daytime climbs available every Wednesday through Sunday.

Crooked River Lighthouse is just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 W. For more information, contact the Museum and Gift Shop at 697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.