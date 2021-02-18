St. George Island native serves in Indian Ocean

By Megan Brown Special to the Times

A St. George Island native is serving aboard USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, a U.S. Navy Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base, deployed in the Indian Ocean.

Lt. Alek Hoffman, a 2012 Florida State University graduate, serves as an airboss responsible for being an air officer and operations officer.

“I coordinate, plan and execute all aviation operations for the ship," said Hoffman."I also am responsible for leading 30 enlisted aviation specialists and am the department head for operations and air departments."

Hoffman joined the Navy nine years ago to see the world, lead sailors and gain valuable experience in management. He said he believes the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in St. George Island.

"The mentors I had and the support they gave me growing up were critical to my success," said Hoffman. "Never let anyone tell you your dreams are unachievable."

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is named in honor Marine Corps Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 4 Hershel W. Williams who earned the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

According to Navy officials, expeditionary mobile bases are designed to support low-intensity missions, allowing more expensive, high-value amphibious warfare ships and surface combatant warships to be re-tasked for more demanding operational missions.

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Hoffman is most proud of mentoring junior sailors and officers, and watching them succeed.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hoffman, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing the Navy the nation needs.

"I am fortunate to have the opportunity to serve our citizens as part of our Navy team," said Hoffman. "The people I have met and the friendships built are the most valuable experiences I have had.”

Megan Brown writes for the Navy Office of Community Outreach