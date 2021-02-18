Soup and book sale Saturday in Carrabelle

Special to the Times

The soup, bread, and book sale is planned for Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Carrabelle Library. Book sales will begin at 10 a.m. with food sales beginning at 11 a.m.

With health concerns related to the pandemic, we have made a few modifications to the event. First, masks will be required. The books will be set up outside under tents.

The soup will be housed in the library but will be for takeout only. As always, we welcome your food donations. There is a sign-up sheet at the library or you can respond to this email if you can bring soup or bread.

Please have the food at the library no later than 10 a.m. on the day of the sale. We have quart containers available at the library if you would like to pick them up ahead of time for your soup. You may also bring your items frozen ahead of time. You can drop off the frozen soup any time during library hours or bring it the morning of the sale.

Thank you in advance for being a part of this much needed fundraiser.