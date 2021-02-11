Three to vie for Carrabelle commissioner

Three candidates will be vying for a seat on the Carrabelle city commission in the special election slated for Tuesday, March 2.

It will be winner-take-all, with no run-off, when Carrabelle voters decide between, in alphabetical order, Sebrina Melissa Brown, Kenneth E. Griswold and Donna Loraine Mathes, all of whom qualified last month.

There is no early voting for the election, which will be held at the Carrabelle City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2.

Those among the 929 voters registered as living within the Carrabelle city limits who wish to vote by mail can do so by securing a ballot from the elections office. They must be back in elections officials’ hands by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

According to their financial statements, Brown is employed in retail sales and woodworking in Carrabelle, and making signs for a business in Apalachicola. She also owns property in the Bristol area. Mathes is owner/operator of a residential trash service. Griswold works for Franklin County parks and recreation, and owns property in Baywood Estates in Carrabelle.