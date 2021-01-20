Kelly set for brief return to city commission

On Friday afternoon, Carrabelle city commissioners voted to appoint former Carrabelle mayor Mel Kelly to a seven-and-one-half week term on the commission.

The commission weighed two letters of interest, the second by Mark Melcher, a member of Carrabelle planning and zoning. City Administrator Courtney Dempsey read the letters, in which each expressed a willingness to serve as interim commissioner.

Before the final vote, Melcher stood up to say he felt Kelly would be the most appropriate candidate to serve in this position.

Cal Allen moved, and Tony Millender seconded, a motion to appoint Kelly. Frank Mathes voted no, and Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz avoided a deadlock by casting the deciding third vote.

Kelly was immediately sworn in, and Kelly took her seat for the remainder of the special meeting in progress.

“By the end of the meeting, it was clear to see that all the commission members intend to work together during this provisional period,” said La Paz.

In addition to appointing Kelly, the commissioners received word from City Clerk Keisha Smith that it will be a three-way race for the city commission seat. Kenny Griswold and Donna Mathes have qualified to run, as has Sebrina Brown.

If you want to vote in the March 2 city election, you have until Feb. 1 to be a registered voter.

The election will be held at Carrabelle City Hall located at 1206 Hwy 98 E. There will be no early voting, but you may request a Vote by Mail ballot by contacting the Supervisor of Elections Office at 653-9520.

The City of Carrabelle Canvassing Board will convene at supervisor of elections office in Apalachicola at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The board is convening for the pre-election testing of tabulating equipment to be used in the March 2 election.