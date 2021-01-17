Kirvin honored for mentoring skills

The Apalachicola Times

Stacy Kirvin, the chairman of the Franklin County School Board, has been named by the Florida School Boards Association as the first recipient of its Mentor of the Month honor. Kirvin was nominated by his mentee, Jodi Bailey, from Liberty County.

“He quickly made contact and has frequently advised me, provided information and has been an enormous asset to me,” Bailey said. “I think Stacy is a great example of a mentor who sincerely cares about the roles and responsibilities of being a school board member. I look forward to working with him in the future.”

Tina Pinkoson, the FSBA’s director of leadership services said Kirvin “is not only a great mentor but he is a valued member of FSBA’s Leadership Services team. He shares his knowledge of boardsmanship with school board members across the state of Florida.”

The FSBA, a nonprofit corporation representing the elected school boards in Florida, has been the collective voice for Florida school districts since 1930 and is closely allied with other educational and community agencies to work toward improvement of education in Florida. The FSBA’s mission is to increase student achievement through the development of effective school board leadership and advocacy for public education.