Parrot Heads help fund new year's baskets

By Betsy Nofziger Special to the Times

Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County was invited to attend The Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club’s monthly meeting Jan. 7 at the High Five Dive Bar in Apalachicola.

The club has designated ECCC a “charitable partner, and took up a donation at their December meeting. On Jan. 7, Steve and Brenda Coles, the club’s captain and first mate, presented ECCC Past President Bonnie Kellogg, with checks and cash totaling over $400. The members had a 50/50 raffle and the money was also donated to ECCC.

The club brought household items to fill New Year’s Baskets for elders. This is the third consecutive year the ECCC has given out New Year’s Baskets filled with items that food stamps will not purchase. Items such as toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, laundry soap, dishcloths/sponges, toiletries, and cleaning supplies, are placed in a new laundry basket and distributed to seniors in need in our community. This year ECCC is planning on 90 baskets; deadline for donations is Friday, Jan. 22.

Tabernacle of Faith, Betsy’s Sunflower, Mount Up Consulting, The Philaco Woman’s Club, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and many individuals have committed to donating items for the baskets this year. Let us know how you can help. Items can be dropped off at Holy Family Senior Center in Apalachicola between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Knock on the door and someone will answer to accept your donation. The doors at the Center are locked due to COVID-19, so call us at 850-370-0116 and we can arrange to pick up your donations, too. Cash donations also accepted by mailing us a check at PO Box 335, Eastpoint, FL 32328 or PayPal.me/ecccfranklin.