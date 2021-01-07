TCC urges Franklin residents to take Fast Track Masonry

Special to the Times

Tallahassee Community College’s Wakulla Center is encouraging Franklin and Wakulla residents to take advantage of the Fast Track Masonry training course beginning Monday, Jan. 11, Monday through Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and every other Saturday at 8 a.m. at the TCC Wakulla Center, 2932 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.

According to ONET Online, the average wage of 2019 for masons was $25.53/hour or $53,100 annually. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reports the masonry industry is supposed to see a 1.54 percent annual growth rate over the year with more than 800 openings statewide.

Scholarships are available to cover 50 to 100 percent of the cost of tuition for Franklin and Wakulla residents whose employment have been impacted by COVID-19. Slots are limited so residents are encouraged to apply early.

These programs are sponsored through the generous support of Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation organized to oversee the expenditure of 75 percent of all funds recovered by the Florida attorney general for economic damages to the state that resulted from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Those counties impacted as a result of the oil spill include Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Wakulla.

Students who complete the training will receive OSHA 10 Certification, NCCER Core and Masonry Level 1.

For more information, contact TCC Workforce Development at 850-201-8769 or workforce@tcc.fl.edu.