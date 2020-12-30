ECCC's to-go Christmas a huge hit

Special to the Times

Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County is so incredibly grateful for the outreach and kindness from the community during this holiday season. We have received many generous donations and we appreciate each and every one that has enriched the lives of seniors in need in our county. ECCC’s mission is to bridge the gaps in services for seniors in Franklin County.

On Christmas Eve, volunteers delivered meals to homebound seniors on our list and the drive-through pick up for lunch was busy. The Rev. Thomas Webb pulled an all-nighter cooking turkeys and Adron Wynn and Craig Gibson rose early to carve. Everyone received two Christmas dinners, one from Jenny and Mark Myrick, and one from the Holy Family kitchen, along with a bag full of groceries decorated by Project Impact. It was a busy day at Holy Family Senior Center! The ECCC volunteers stepped up to help out. Since 2016, ECCC has hosted a Christmas brunch complete with live music and food at the center. The meal this year was all to-go, as the doors at Holy Family Senior Center remain closed due to COVID-19, ensuring everyone’s safety.

“My father and mother in law, Bonnie and David Myrick, and my sisters-in-law, Terri Sanders and Leslie Gray, helped with the cooking,” said Jenny Myrick. “We had helpful donations from the community that made this happen.

I have been a part of Franklin County since my mom opened Sign Design in 2001. She has always found a way to give back to the community that keeps her going, and has instilled that into me,” she said. “The meal giveaway is something I have thought of for a couple of years. In November, I was scrolling social media and seeing all the people talking about not being able to have their family gatherings due to COVID-19 and I thought about all the people in our area that may be alone, homebound, or just down on their luck but deserve a good meal.

“So I told my husband this is the year!” Myrick said. “I just hope everyone enjoyed a meal or two from it and their bellies were as full as my heart is!”

Thank you to the Myrick Family and everyone that worked hard to make the delicious ham dinners. Kate Clark provided collard green and grits casserole for the Christmas meals. Earlier in the week, John Solomon, director of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and leader of 10-4 BBQ, prepared a special lunch for the seniors with his mouth-watering barbecue. Thank you to Mr. Solomon.

Another fabulous donation came to ECCC from Grinders and Country Jacks Meat Market from Leesburg, Georgia. Shannon Napier, owner, and Neil Walker and Dave Pagett donated 140 pounds of ground chuck deer meat to ECCC. Thank YOU!

As ECCC looks ahead to 2021, we wish everyone a Happy and Healthy New Year and we look forward to resuming activities and lunch at Holy Family Senior Center. Keep reading this column for updates and like us on Facebook. Or send us your email address and we will add you to our email list ecccfranklin@gmail.com.

ECCC is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization with a dedicated volunteer board. We could not do what we do without your generous support and our amazing volunteers. and give a special thank you from the bottom of our hearts on behalf of all the recipients. If you would like to make a donation, please go to our website www.ecccfranklin.org or mail us a check at ECCC, PO Box 335, Eastpoint, FL 32328. Call us at 370-0116 if you know someone in need or you would like more information.