Yes, there's still Christmas in Carrabelle

It wasn’t a typical Carrabelle Christmas but it certainly was festive, given the circumstances.

After the annual Boat Parade and Holiday of Lights celebration was cancelled, a number of business owners organized to put on a scaled-down version.

Angela Pfeur and her husband Eric, owners of Fathoms Steam Room and Raw Bar, began planning with Sean O’Shea of Harry’s Bar and Package once the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation.

They organized the Dec. 12 boat parade and Santa and free face painting at the Marine Street Pavilion, and reached out to multiple Carrabelle businesses to help sponsor.

These organizers and sponsors included Fathom’s Steam Room and Raw Bar, Harry’s Bar and Package, Dockside Marina, Marine Street Grill, Carrabelle Boat Club, Taste of Korea, St. James Bay Golf Course, Sunset Isle, Carrabelle RV Beach Resort, Docks 4 Less, G&H Concrete, Island Girls Clean Sweep, Beth “The Bird Lady” Stoneburner, Venture Cap Land Clearing, Fisherman’s Wife, Marshall Marine, and Martin’s House of Coins, Two Brother's Restaurant, and Christie's Cottage Living.