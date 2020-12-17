Franklin’s Promise hosts open house this afternoon

The Apalachicola Times

Franklin’s Promise Coalition, Inc. is excited to announce the Open House for their new home at 60 Island Drive, Eastpoint,

This event will be Thursday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. The community is invited to come and tour the new facility of the Franklin’s Promise family, which includes the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten and Emerald Coasts, ED Corps High School, the Food Pantry and Toys for Tots.

Masks are encouraged while attending the Open House.

For additional information, please contact Joe Taylor, executive director of Franklin’s Promise, at 850-323-0176.