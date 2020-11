The Apalachicola Times

On Nov. 12, Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz, together with Commissioner Frank Mathes, were sworn into office for another term. La Paz, pictured above, first became a city commissioner in 2011, and then the race for mayor in 2015. In order to switch the election to even number years, the terms of La Paz and Mathes ran five, rather than four years, but now will be on a regular four-year cycle.