Carlson named to Troy’s Chancellor's List

Special to the Times

Stormie Carlson, of Eastpoint, has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2020-21 academic year.

The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of 4.0.

Term 1 consists of students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala..