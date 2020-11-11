A much-needed blessing

It was a case, as they say, where the show must go on.

Or more importantly, prayers must be said.

And what year more calls for prayers than 2020?

The Florida Seafood Festival made sure the traditional of the Blessing of the Fleet was upheld, even though the coronavirus pandemic forced a cancellation of the venerable festival.

So on Friday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. at Apalachicola’s Riverfront Park, Pastor Jon Bishop, of the Apalachicola UMC Church, and Ricky Jones, in his capacity as a lay minister with the Eastpoint Church of God, offered prayers to a long line of mainly recreational watercraft, all setting out from the Mill Pond and passing by on their way to the Gorrie Bridge.

Chris Clark played the bagpipes and the honorary King John Solomon, the seafood festival president, high astride the bow of the Capt T.J., wearing white boots and dressed in finery. his daughter Raegan as his princess.