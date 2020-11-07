Porch Fest performers play all afternoon

The Apalachicola Times

Apalachicola's inaugural grassroots community music festival, the Apalach Porch Fest, begins at noon today, Saturday, Nov. 7 in downtown Apalachicola.

The festival begins at Trinity Episcopal Church, at 69 6th Street, featuring Matthew Hutch. Each musical act will perform for about an hour in a staggered line-up, with the wrap up party on the porch of the Gibson Inn.

David Lloyd opens at 12:30 p.m. at 67 Avenue D, with Apalachicola Blues Authority at 1 p.m. at 156 Market Street.

Vintage folk artists Shaken and Stirred are at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity, with classic rockers Smoldering’ Embers also at 1:30 p.m. at 49 Palm Street.

Cat Braaten opens at 2 p.m. at 151 Seventh Street, with Flying Fish starting at 2:30 p.m. at 108 Avenue D.

Attendees are encouraged to bring your own chairs, blankets, coolers, drinks, and their own generosity to share with others (beads, stickers, candy, etc…) Have fun, be creative; it’s what the day is all about.

Zydeco Americana Hot Mess is at 3 p.m. at 42 Sixth Street, with Tommy Cooper at 4 p.m. at 104 Avenue D. At 5 p.m. Clayton Mathis opens at 15 Eighth Street, followed by an All-Star Jam by all the artists at the Gibson Inn porch at 6 p.m.

Please do bring money for tipping musicians, as they are all donating their time for this event. Porch Fest Apalach will have limited edition t-shirts for sale.

Franklin County Humane Society is the charity of choice for this year, and we will be collecting donations at each porch. As well, the society will be at the event with adoptable pets.

With so many events being cancelled due to COVID-19, this event is being held outdoors, and safety measures (social distancing and masks inside) are encouraged in order to maintain every attendee, all performers, and hosts health and safety.

Public restrooms are located at 77 Commerce St.For more information, please contact Jenny Odom at 850-316-0630 or Mick Barlament at 404-312-1700.