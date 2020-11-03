Lanier wins superintendent, Maxwell clerk

Republican Steve Lanier swept to victory in the superintendent of schools race, downing incumbent Democrat Traci Moses Yoder by a nearly 3 to 1 margin.

In the clerk of courts race, Michele Maxwell narrowly edged Erin Griffith, gaining about 51.5 percent of the vote, to Griffith's 48.5 percent.

In the tax collector race, incumbent Republican Rick Watson squeaked by challenger Danny Gay, winning 50.4 percent of the countywide vote.

Incumbent Republican sheriff AJ Smith tallied the highest number of votes of any candidate, including President Trump, amassing more than 82 percent of the vote to 18 percent for challenger Democrat Carl Whaley,

In the race for county commission District 3, incumbent Democrat Noah Lockley Jr. held on to his seat, with 61.5 percent of the vote, to challenger Brett Gormley's 38.5 percent.

In the county commission District 5 race, challenger Jessica Varnes Ward, with 40.3 percent of the vote, ousted incumbent William Massey, who tallied 32.7 percent of the vote. Republican Madeline Navarez ran third, with 27 percent of the vote.