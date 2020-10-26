Motorcycle mishap kills Carrabelle man

A 62-year-old Carrabelle man was killed late Sunday afternoon when he overturned his motorcycle headed east from the city on U.S. 98.

Family members have confirmed that the Robert Dale Winchester was killed in the mishap.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported Sunday that at about 5:02 p.m., the motorcycle was headed eastbound near Kenneth B. Cope Avenue, which is just south of the Will Kendrick Sports Complex, when it traveled onto the southern shoulder of the roadway and continued traveling in a easterly direction.

The motorcycle then overturned several times before coming to final rest, with the driver sustaining fatal injuries.

An avid backer of the Franklin County High School football program, Winchester is the husband of Selina Winchester, and the father of Seahawk senior running backs Charlee Winchester and junior Larry Winchester.