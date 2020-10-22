Get ready for Halloween Ghost Walk

Special to the Times

In preparation for this year’s Hallowe’en Ghost Walk, the Apalachicola Area Historical Society enjoyed the work of volunteers to help with its clean-up of Chestnut Cemetery last Saturday.

Volunteers brought their own rakes, clippers, brooms and wheelbarrows.

At the same time, a bake sale set up on the grounds of the cemetery quickly sold out, with all proceeds going to benefit the cemetery.

The Ghost Walk will be returning to Chestnut Cemetery on Saturday, October 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Local history enthusiasts will take on the personas of past Apalachicola residents and perform, in costume, for attendees.

Tickets are a $5 donation per person with no charge for children under 12. All proceeds go to assist with upkeep and maintenance of the historic cemetery,

Tickets available at the cemetery beginning on the afternoon of the event. There is plenty of room for all visitors to enjoy this popular event, but come early! Children in safe Halloween costumes are welcome to take part and enjoy learning about the city’s rich history.