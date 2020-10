Special to the Times

First Baptist Christian School of Apalachicola will Be having their annual fried mullet dinners (Donation) event on Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church “Courtyard”. Look for the Tent!

Sides are cole slaw, baked beans, hushpuppies, and homemade desserts. The school is located at 46th Ninth Street. No deliveries.

Thank you to everyone in our community who have supported us over the years.