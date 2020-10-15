Three killed in Gulf County wreck

Three Franklin County residents were killed last week when the car they were riding in crashed into a Gulf County Transportation van.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, a 2003 red Ford Taurus traveling westbound near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Odena Road, suffered a blowout, which caused the driver to lose control and crash into a Gulf County Transportation van heading east.

The car’s driver and two passengers were all killed in the crash. The driver of the transportation van suffered serious injuries.

As is its policy, FHP released only the ages, and city of residence, for the four victims.

Clarence Devon Williams IV, a member of the family of the three people killed in the crash, confirmed their names.

He said the tire on the Taurus’ rear passenger side had sustained the blowout.

He confirmed the driver was Ingrid Diane Williams, 61, a former resident of Tacoma, Washington who long resided in Apalachicola. Her husband, Clarence Williams, Jr, 66, most recently of Carrabelle, was killed, as was William Jones, Jr., 67, also of Apalachicola.

The FHP reported that the Williams couple were both wearing seatbelts, while Jones was not.

Williams is the son of former county commissioner, the late Clarence Williams, Sr., and the brother of former Apalachicola police chief Anderson Williams.

Clarence Williams IV said tentative plans are to hold funeral services for all three individuals this Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. on the football field of the former Apalachicola High School.