SGI Civic Club hosts golf tourney Friday

Special to the Times

The St. George Island Civic Club will host its second annual Golf Event & Charity Fundraiser at St James Bay Golf Club, this Friday, Oct. 16.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a Shotgun Start at 10 a.m. Awards and prizes announced at awards buffet at Crooked River Grill. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the charity event go to charitable purposes that affect the island and the community.

The format is foursomes, playing Captain Choice Scramble, 18 holes and three flights, with one red Bomber Hole.

Awards will be given for Closest to Pin, Longest Drive, top three place finishes and lots of door prizes. There will be a putting contest from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Founded in March 1972, the civic club has had as one of its core objectives “to support its many community interests through charitable giving.” The purpose of this golf tournament is to raise funds for the many charitable activities the club supports in the countywide community. The club’s assets are its people and the results of its fundraising effort. We support a number of charitable activities on St. George and Franklin County Community.

Whether picking up trash on the island, assisting a foster child navigate the system, bringing arts or lively entertainment to the island, all are opportunities to express the generosity which is the spirit of St George Island. This fundraiser will allow us to continue our tradition of great support to the community we love.

Among the charitable programs supported by the club have been the island fire department, Friends of the Library, Fresh Start Prison Ministry, Give Me a Book, Franklin, Elder Care Community Council, Franklin’s Tag Art, Big Bend Hospice, Apalachicola Riverkeeper, local churches’ food banks, Franklin’s Promise and other philanthropic organizations.