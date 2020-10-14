Arrest report

The Apalachicola Times

The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 28

Shara Mitchell, 36, Eastpoint, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of narcotic equipment; (FCSO)

Oct. 5

David L. Geter, 33, Crawfordville, violation of felony probation; (FCSO)

Oct. 8

Joshua Waring Cooper, 30, Apalachicola, driving on a permanently revoked drivers license; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Oct. 9

Thornton Lee Moses, 20, Eastpoint, possession of methamphetamine; $2,500 bond (FCSO)

Oct. 10

Allen Shakeem Blanchard, 27, Tallahassee, lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by person age 18 or older; $2,500 bond (FCSO)

Oct. 11

Kalie Nicole Galassow, 27, Crawfordville, DUI – first offense, refusal to submit to a DUI test; $750 bond (FCSO)